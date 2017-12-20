John Cena Returning To RAW, Sasha Banks Reacts To Women’s Royal Rumble Match Announcement

– WWE announced during Raw that John Cena would be back on television for next Monday’s Christmas Day episode. It will be the first time Cena has been on WWE television since he was part of SmackDown LIVE’s men’s division team at Survivor Series. Before returning for that pay-per-view, Cena lost to Roman Reigns in September as their feud ended at No Mercy.

Cena is currently still a “free agent” in storyline and can wrestle on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Next Monday should tell whether he’s just being added to give Raw a boost on Christmas or if he’ll be on the brand more often as we head into Royal Rumble season.

Next week’s Raw will take place in Chicago, Illinois and will be the first time the show has ever aired live on Christmas Day. The following Monday, Raw will also air live from Miami, Florida on New Year’s Day.

– On Raw Fallout, Sasha Banks takes in the announcement of the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match and reveals her family’s reactions from ringside.