John Cena Returning To SmackDown Next Week, Mandy Rose Tries To Get Jimmy Uso Under The Mistletoe

— One of “Mr. McMahon-ta Claus”‘s gifts to the WWE Universe on the Christmas Eve edition of Raw was the return of John Cena to both Raw and SmackDown LIVE. It was announced on tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE that Cena’s first appearance will come next Tuesday, which takes place on New Year’s Day.

— In this clip from this week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, Mandy Rose tries to get Jimmy Uso under the mistletoe, only to feel the wrath of a furious Naomi.

Naomi took to Twitter afterward with the following:

Next time i won’t miss https://t.co/thusBoIOes — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 26, 2018