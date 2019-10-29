John Cena Reveals Advice and Makes Huge Donation

While appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena talked about advice he got from The Rock. Here is what Cena said:

“I had an audition and I had to put myself on tape for a movie called ‘Train Wreck.’ I hadn’t gotten any news that I was in the running to be involved with the movie and I was really nervous so I talked to the one guy that I know who’s in a lot of movies.”

“Dwayne just happened to be at WWE and I’m like, ‘Hey man we have a pretty good talking relationship is there any advice you can give me on how to turn this into a success because it’s something I really wanna do. He gave me a piece of advice that still rings in my ears like he said it yesterday.”

“I don’t even know if he knows this was such sage advice. He just turned to me and was smooth and casual like he always does with everything he says and with such an inspirational tone like with everything he does, he was like: ‘Just be yourself, man that’s why they asked you there in the first place.’”

“That message of always be authentically yourself has stuck with me and created the opportunities that I’ve had.”

Cena also announced on Twitter that he was donating $500,000 through Paramount Pictures to help the first responders fighting California wildfires.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019