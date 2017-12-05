John Cena Says He Would Love To Play Vince McMahon

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John Cena revealed that he would love to play Vince McMahon in the proposed biopic about McMahon’s life:

“There is a story out there about the life and times of Vince McMahon. Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one.”

“But unfortunately, that would be something I’d love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product. And that’s not in a bad way, it’s just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it’s out there and that it’s awesome and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince’s shoes.”