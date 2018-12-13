John Cena Says He’s Not Working TV Events When He Returns To WWE

John Cena continues to make the media rounds in order to promote his latest film, Bumblebee, that is set released in the United States on December 21, 2018. During an interview with Toronto Sun, he talked about none of the WWE events he is returning for will be televised. It should be noted that he’s advertised for the Raw TV event in Orlando, FL on January 7th.

“I do apologize for being away for so long, but I have these wonderful opportunities to try and be a part of another storytelling universe that I truly enjoy,” said Cena. “The WWE is the place that for the past 15 years I’ve had the absolute most fun. I very much look forward to getting back there.”

“None of these shows are televised,” Cena said. “I’m literally just doing it because I want to get back to a place I feel most comfortable and to working with people I can call my family. And I want to have some fun.”

Here’s his updated schedule:

* Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

* Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

* Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

* PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29

* Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

* Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

* Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

* Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

* Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw Episode)

* Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

* Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

* Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

* FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14