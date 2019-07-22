John Cena Set For RAW Reunion, Ex-WWE Champion Pulled?, Shawn Michaels

— John Cena is expected to appear at Raw Reunion.

As previously reported, according to a report last night by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Cena is scheduled for tonight’s show in Tampa, Florida.

It’s unknown what role Cena will play on the broadcast, but he joins a stacked list of names including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Alicia Fox.

— It looks like Sid won’t be appearing at Raw Reunion after being advertised for the show in a commercial last week.

WWE.com posted a photo gallery today of the Legends and Superstars returning for Raw Reunion and the former WWE Champion isn’t featured in it. WWE also released new commercials today for Raw Reunion and Sid isn’t featured in any of them.

— Shawn Michaels is celebrating his birthday tonight at Raw Reunion as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 54 years old.