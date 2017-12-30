John Cena Set To Challenge For WWE Title At Tonight’s Show In Tampa

WWE will be holding a SmackDown live event tonight in Tampa, FL. Here are the advertised matches for the show:

— AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship

— Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

— Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for the US Championship

— The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

— Charlotte vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

— Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina, Carmella & Lana

— Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

— Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley