John Cena Set To Challenge For WWE Title At Tonight’s Show In Tampa

WWE will be holding a SmackDown live event tonight in Tampa, FL. Here are the advertised matches for the show:
— AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship
— Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
— Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for the US Championship
— The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
— Charlotte vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship
— Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina, Carmella & Lana
— Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
— Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley