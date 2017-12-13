John Cena Set To Challenge For WWE Title At Upcoming Show

WWE will be holding a SmackDown live event on December 30th in Tampa, FL. Here are the advertised matches for the show:



— AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship



— Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn



— Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for the US Championship



— The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships



— Charlotte vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship



— Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina, Carmella & Lana



— Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers



— Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley