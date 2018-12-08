John Cena Set To Take Part In MizTV Segment At WWE Show

WWE is advertising John Cena for a MizTV segment with The Miz at the December 27th live event from Long Island, NY. Here’s the updated card for this event:

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

* John Cena joins The Miz on MizTV

The former WWE Champion will wrestle at several other events as well including an appearance on Monday Night Raw. Here’s his updated schedule:

* Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

* Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

* Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

* PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29

* Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

* Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

* Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

* Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

* Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw Episode)

* Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

* Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

* Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

* FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14