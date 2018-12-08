John Cena Set To Take Part In MizTV Segment At WWE Show

WWE is advertising John Cena for a MizTV segment with The Miz at the December 27th live event from Long Island, NY. Here’s the updated card for this event:
* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
* Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio
* John Cena joins The Miz on MizTV
The former WWE Champion will wrestle at several other events as well including an appearance on Monday Night Raw. Here’s his updated schedule:
* Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26
* Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27
* Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28
* PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29
* Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30
* Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4
* Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5
* Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6
* Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw Episode)
* Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11
* Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12
* Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13
* FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14