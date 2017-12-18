John Cena Slated To Return To WWE Next Week

WWE has officially announced that John Cena would appear on the Christmas Day edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Illinois.

Cena is scheduled for a few Raw live events after Christmas as well as a SmackDown live event. Here is his updated schedule:

— Tue. Dec 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (Raw)

— Wed. Dec 27: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (Raw)

— Thu. Dec 28: Hartford, CT (Raw)

— Fri. Dec 29: Times Union Center, Albany, NY (Raw)

— Sat. Dec 30: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (SmackDown)