John Cena Slightly Changes His Look (Photo), New Camp WWE Clip

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– John Cena has been documented with a new look as seen below. The former WWE Champion took some photos with fans at a restaurant, Ocean Prime Tampa. Cena is slated to appear along with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation on May 14 in New York City.

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released a clip from a new episode of Camp WWE that you can watch here.

