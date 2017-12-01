John Cena Sued By Ford For Unauthorized Resale Of Rare Car

Ford is taking John Cena to court after the WWE Superstar sold a $500,000 Ford GT, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Michigan, Cena was “selected from thousands of applicants for the opportunity to purchase the Ford GT.”

Ford says Cena signed an agreement upon receiving the car that he wouldn’t sell it for at least two years.

However, Ford claims, soon after receiving the car, Cena flipped it for a big profit.

“Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

According to the lawsuit, Cena told the company he sold the car, along with other property, to pay bills. Ford is demanding that Cena hands over all the profit from the sale, as well as other damages.

Cena is an automobile enthusiast and has a YouTube show called “Auto Geek.” During an episode posted on Oct. 31, Cena gets behind the wheel of a 2017 Ford GT.