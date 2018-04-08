John Cena Takes Seat As Fan At WrestleMania (Video), Special Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE posted this video of John Cena taking his seat at WrestleMania 34 as a fan.

– Shinsuke Nakamura will have a special entrance for his WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles tonight. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will be performing Nakamura’s entrance tonight.

