John Cena Takes Wellness Policy Jab At Roman Reigns, Chad Gable On Jason Jordan, Main Event

– John Cena and Roman Reigns had what may be their most heated exchange yet during tonight’s WWE RAW from Anaheim. Following Reigns’ win over Jason Jordan, the two took shots at each other for the third week in a row. Reigns mentioned how he’s had more great matches in 2 years than Cena has had in his whole career. Cena told the crowd that we can’t pin this burial on him as Reigns buries himself every time he comes out and speaks on the mic, making it easy for Cena. As seen above, Cena ended the segment by taking a shot at Reigns for violating the WWE Wellness Policy in the summer of 2016.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Anaheim for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder

* Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

– Speaking of Jordan vs. Reigns, tonight’s loss came after losing to Cena in the opener of last week’s RAW. Jordan’s former tag team partner Chad Gable took to Twitter and tweeted the following post-match praise: