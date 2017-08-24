John Cena Talks About Helping Roman Reigns With Crowd Reactions, If He Should Of Turned Heel

John Cena recently spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On helping Roman Reigns with crowd reactions: “I haven’t [helped Roman], and that’s not because I don’t want to. And I think that’s a testament to Roman Reigns’ ability to handle the audience. You need pretty broad shoulders. That he hasn’t had to come to anyone else for advice shows exactly how strong he is.”

On if he should’ve turned heel earlier in his career: “No. And I think that any sort of hindsight, especially in this industry, is a waste of time, and time is extremely valuable. I don’t control that. People ask me to do something, and it is our job, as entertainers, to do the best that we can to accomplish that goal. What I get upset about in this business is that so many people talk about the ‘what if,’ instead of the ‘what is.’ The ‘what is’ is more important. If someone were to go back 15 years and say, ‘You should have done this,’ it’s too late. I was told to do ‘X,’ and I was trying to do ‘X’ the best way that I could.”