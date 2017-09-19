John Cena Talks Potential WrestleMania In China, Success Of Chinese Superstars In WWE, More

John Cena spoke with the South China Morning Post while in Shenzhen, China on Sunday for the WWE live event. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights.

It was noted that Cena usually main events the show but his match on Sunday was placed earlier in the card so he could fly back to California for Monday’s RAW. Despite that, Cena did not appear on RAW last night.

Working the live event and missing Monday’s RAW:

“I will literally spend more time in a fuselage than I will on the ground here, that’s how important this trip was to me. I was initially supposed to miss this event, and I bent time to be here. This is taking priority above a lot of things, including me being in the air the entire day on Monday, so you can do the maths to see how important this is.”

Potential success for Chinese Superstars and WrestleMania in China:

“I think the possibilities are endless. Absolutely endless. Not only do I see potential success for Chinese superstars to move through the ranks, I envision a world where we do television broadcasts from over here. I envision a world where we do WrestleMania from here. So I would love to create a culture in China surrounding WWE, that’s with a strong developmental system for our superstars and hopefully a greater and greater live event presence. We encourage our audience to be in it and involved as they want. That culture is what really is going to drive our increased presence here. I hope I can encourage the crowd here to be … respectfully excited.”

His “Never Give Up” catchphrase being more than just a marketing ploy:

“It’s not something that I try to force people to understand. Those three words are led by example and led by action.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to check in and go to work and aside from calling it your job, to be able to affect people’s lives. If I can do both, I’m a super happy dude. I think the more fans in China that resonate with the WWE product, the more will like me and the more won’t like me. It’s the same everywhere.”