John Cena Talks The Undertaker vs. Goldberg, Retiring From Wrestling, More

John Cena addressed the possibility of retiring from WWE as an in-ring performer during an interview with TMZ Sports on Monday.

Cena was asked about the sloppy — and at times dangerous — match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown last Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While he wouldn’t offer an opinion on whether the veterans should retire, he revealed that he is considering it himself.

“I think an individual’s career is up to the individual,” Cena said. “I’ve been having the same conversation with myself and I’m only 42. It’s something we gotta address each day, and that’s individually specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”

It was announced last week that Cena has been cast in Fast & Furious 9. Cena raved about how grateful he is for the opportunity.

“I’m very grateful to Vin Diesel for certainly orchestrating it all and making it happen,” Cena said.