John Cena Teaming Up With Nikki Bella At WWE Live Event

WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 16th for a live event. The sports entertainment company has recently updated the lineup for the show.

John Cena and Nikki Bella will face Mixed Match Challenge tandem Elias and Bayley in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the event. Here is the updated card:

Universal Title Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

Intercontinental Title: Roman Reigns © vs. The Miz

Mixed Tag Team Match: John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Elias & Bayley