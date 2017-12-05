John Cena Tears Up While Talking About His Proposal To Nikki Bella

John Cena appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday to promote his upcoming animated movie, Ferdinand. During the interview, Cena was asked about proposing to Nikki Bella this past April at WrestleMania 33. Here is what he had to say:

“She said yes,” Cena said. “I was extremely nervous, because the audience controls our program, and this was in a match with 75,000 people. You just get to the point where you think ‘man this is a good idea’, but then you’re like, ‘what if they start chanting ‘no! no! no!’.”



“It’s the best moment of my life, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it,” Cena stated. “The WWE has been my family for the past 15 years… we have such a strong connection to our audience. The crazy thing about that moment was that I was in a match, before that, and if you watch the match back, the audience hated me. But it’s such a show of respect that once the performance was over, they realize that this is a moment we are both going to remember for all of our lives.”



A clip was shown of the proposal, and host Piers Morgan pointed out that Cena was getting emotional watching it, which you can see here.