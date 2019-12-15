John Cena Teases A WWE TLC PPV Appearance?

If John Cena doesn’t compete at tonight’s WWE TLC PPV event, 2019 will be the first year that Cena hasn’t wrestled on a WWE PPV since he debuted in 2002.
Fans have been speculating about Cena possibly appearing at TLC as a surprise since he posted a few cryptic messages today on social media. On Instagram, Cena posted an image which states “Keep calm and keep the streak going” which could be a reference to him wrestling every year at a WWE PPV since 2002. On Twitter, Cena wrote “Run with those faster than you” which could be a reference to him competing with younger talent.
It should be noted that Cena has used Instagram to “troll” fans in the past by addressing internet speculation.
Run with those faster than you.
