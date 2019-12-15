John Cena Teases A WWE TLC PPV Appearance?

If John Cena doesn’t compete at tonight’s WWE TLC PPV event, 2019 will be the first year that Cena hasn’t wrestled on a WWE PPV since he debuted in 2002.

Fans have been speculating about Cena possibly appearing at TLC as a surprise since he posted a few cryptic messages today on social media. On Instagram, Cena posted an image which states “Keep calm and keep the streak going” which could be a reference to him wrestling every year at a WWE PPV since 2002. On Twitter, Cena wrote “Run with those faster than you” which could be a reference to him competing with younger talent.

It should be noted that Cena has used Instagram to “troll” fans in the past by addressing internet speculation.