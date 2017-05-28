john-cena

John Cena Teases Return To WWE, How Old Is Seth Rollins?, WWE Stars Going Through Glass (Video)

Published On 05/28/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– John Cena is teasing his return to WWE.

On Sunday, Cena said out this tweet.

It should be noted that this Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown LIVE will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cena has been off working on film projects since Wrestlemania 33.

– Celebrating a birthday is Seth Rollins, who turns 31-years-old.

Happy birthday to THE MAN, @wwerollins! #HappyBirthdayRollins

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Rollins was born on May 28, 1986, in Buffalo, Iowa.

– Broken windshields, shattered stages and more contribute to this “pane-ful” compilation of glass-breaking conflicts, featuring John Cena, Shane McMahon and more.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.