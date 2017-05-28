John Cena Teases Return To WWE, How Old Is Seth Rollins?, WWE Stars Going Through Glass (Video)
– John Cena is teasing his return to WWE.
On Sunday, Cena said out this tweet.
Taking a second to regroup and recharge. Finishing up a wonderfully funny project in Atlanta, then a trip back home is long overdue @WWE
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2017
It should be noted that this Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown LIVE will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cena has been off working on film projects since Wrestlemania 33.
– Celebrating a birthday is Seth Rollins, who turns 31-years-old.
Rollins was born on May 28, 1986, in Buffalo, Iowa.
– Broken windshields, shattered stages and more contribute to this “pane-ful” compilation of glass-breaking conflicts, featuring John Cena, Shane McMahon and more.