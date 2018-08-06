John Cena To Debut His “6th Move of Doom” In Shanghai Next Month

John Cena is coming to Shanghai, China next month and he’s bringing the “6th Move of Doom” with him.

“The Cenation Leader” announced on Twitter last Friday that he’ll be in Shanghai when WWE Live comes to the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday, September 1.

The 6th move of doom.

Ready for #WWEShanghai.

Sept 1st. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 3, 2018

Cena’s message became clearer today in a video posted on WWE’s YouTube channel while training at the JC Stunt Team International Training Centre, Jackie Chan’s state-of-the-art stuntman facility based in Tianjin, China. Though he wouldn’t go into specifics about what the actual “6th Move of Doom” entailed or when exactly he’d use it, he did explain that “it’s a new maneuver with a true foundation in Chinese culture,” then cited the Shanghai event.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to show my appreciation for China, Chinese people, and Chinese culture than to debut what I think is a finishing move that will provide me much victory than Shanghai on September 1,” Cena said.

There’s no word yet on who Cena will be facing at the event. Fans attending WWE Live Shanghai will also see Ronda Rousey make her in-ring debut in China, as well as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and many more Raw Superstars.