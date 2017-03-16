John Cena To Induct Kurt Angle Into The WWE HOF

WWE has announced that John Cena will induct former rival Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Below is their announcement:

John Cena will have the honor of inducting Kurt Angle – his very first opponent in WWE – into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2017 Induction Ceremony on Friday, March 31, airing live on WWE Network.

Cena was a long way from becoming a 16-time World Champion on June 27, 2002 when he accepted the Olympic Gold Medalist’s open challenge, believing he had the “ruthless aggression” to defeat Angle before striking him. Though he did not earn the victory, Cena established himself as a force to be reckoned with in WWE.

Angle and Cena would remain rivals throughout the latter’s rise to Superstardom, even battling over the WWE Championship in 2005. Now, Cena will present Angle to the WWE Universe for the first time in more than a decade – and officially as a WWE Hall of Famer.

