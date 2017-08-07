John Cena Video From NBC Today Show, Big Reveal For The Bellas Project (Photos), WWE Network

– John Cena was back on NBC’s Today show this morning for another co-host appearance. Above is Cena participating in country music trivia with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

– New WWE Network Collections on The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be added in September.

– Today is a big day for The Bella Twins as they are in New York City for the Curvexpo to reveal their Birdiebee women’s apparel line to the world. They tweeted the following: