John Cena Wins The WWE Championship At The Rumble
John Cena defeated AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio at The Alamodome
Cena is now a 16-time world champion. This is his 13th reign with the WWE Title. AJ had held the title since the September 11th Backlash pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
THEY DON'T WANT NONE!! @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg heads to the ring to defend his title vs. 15-time World Champ @JohnCena! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MNEsQbfRP3
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"It feels like a BIG FIGHT!!" – @JohnCena#CenaVsStyles is LIVE NEXT at #RoyalRumble on @WWENetwork!! pic.twitter.com/TV34fJjBuS
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"There's nothing like beating a guy at his OWN GAME!" – @JCLayfield#YouCantSeeMe #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FGVkL6t0Yp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Wheelbarrow FACEBUSTER by @AJStylesOrg!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ms2Jm3GGWU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
FIVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vQw6xSxNXy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Backbreaker rack into a spin-out POWERBOMB!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/6RdqLVjwmr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT by @JohnCena!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KGhTNY106w
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
#PhenomenalForearm by @AJStylesOrg!!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XFaM52OtUD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
#ElectricChair FACEBUSTER by @JohnCena!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/aIxxsHRDcq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
"@AJStylesOrg wants to beat @JohnCena with his OWN SUBMISSION!!" – @MauroRanallo #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/O1DJIa2xJb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Unbelievable strength shown by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/lnjatMibOC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
#StylesCLASH!!
ONE TWO NOOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/YZW1MWXSKs
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
A modified cutter by @JohnCena!!! He's pulling out all the stops!!
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dT4Oy4u1vm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
"HE KICKS OUT OF THE A+ AA!!!" – @MauroRanallo#RoyalRumble #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/4x3BKDUI5T
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
.@JohnCena using @RicFlairNatrBoy's Figure-Four Leglock?!? Will he become a 16x World Champion TONIGHT? #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/p0c1jShcxd
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
FOR THE 16TH TIME, @JohnCena has won a World Championship!! Cena is the NEW @WWE CHAMPION, def. @AJStylesOrg at #RoyalRumble!!! pic.twitter.com/aVoxt1QTPC
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
.@WWERobinson gives the @WWE Championship to @JohnCena — A World Title victory for the record-tying 16th time!! pic.twitter.com/hYI7vxL5OX
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
CONGRATULATIONS @JohnCena on your 16th World Championship victory, winning the @WWE Title at #RoyalRumble!! pic.twitter.com/Dc4xUMz844
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Sweet 16! @JohnCena #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qOFMprLwYj
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017