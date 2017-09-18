John Cena’s Father Takes Shot At Charlotte & Alexa Bliss, Praises Natalya and Sasha Banks

John Cena’s father, John Cena Sr., recently did an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports and discussed Sasha Banks being unhappy with stalker fans. While he praised Banks, he revealed that he wasn’t impressed with either Charlotte or Alexa Bliss:

“I’m not a fan of Charlotte Flair. I’ll be right upfront. Alexa Bliss, what’s she got? The looks and the body, that’s about it. You know what? I’m going to stop before I get myself in trouble. Natalya is a great kid, I think Sasha is a great performer, it’s too bad Bayley is out.”

The comments about Charlotte and Alexa Bliss start at 13:22: