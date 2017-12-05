John Cena’s Favorite Movies, WWE Reactions To Birdie Joe, WWE Stars Host SO Game

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week.

– John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes to promote tonight’s limited theatrical release of “The Wall” movie. Cena revealed his five favorite films:

* Blazing Saddles

* Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

* The Matrix

* Saving Private Ryan

* The Big Short

– As seen below, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha coached a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain while in Sheffield, England this week: