John Cena’s Favorite Movies, WWE Reactions To Birdie Joe, WWE Stars Host SO Game

Published On 05/12/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world earlier this week.

– John Cena spoke with Rotten Tomatoes to promote tonight’s limited theatrical release of “The Wall” movie. Cena revealed his five favorite films:

* Blazing Saddles
* Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
* The Matrix
* Saving Private Ryan
* The Big Short

– As seen below, Charlotte Flair and American Alpha coached a basketball game with athletes from the Special Olympics of Great Britain while in Sheffield, England this week:

