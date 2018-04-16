John Cena’s First Tweet After Separation With Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up after dating since 2012.
Cena and Bella teamed up together for the first time back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 where they defeated The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Bella. They did not get married but were engaged.
The former WWE champion sent out the following tweet about the separation:
Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018