John Cena’s Royal Rumble Match Status Questionable Following Ankle Injury

The following is from WWE.com:

John Cena’s status in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match is in question following an apparent left ankle injury sustained during the main event of this past Monday night’s edition of Raw, WWE.com can now confirm.

In that match, The Cenation Leader faced Finn Bálor, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble event. As seen in the video above, the injury seemingly occurred when McIntyre trapped Cena in the ankle lock submission hold. Cena can then be seen favoring his left ankle while leaving the ring after Raw went off the air.

The injury was exacerbated earlier today as Cena was training his legs at the gym, which has cast doubt on whether he will be able to compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this Sunday.