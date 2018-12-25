John Cena’s Royal Rumble Status, Latest News On Drew McIntyre’s Push

– Even though John Cena’s return to RAW and Smackdown was announced, Cena’s status for the Royal Rumble PPV on January 27th is still up in the air. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“I mean he starts the movie January 20th so that pretty much takes him out of the Royal Rumble so if he’s not in the Royal Rumble then he has no ticket or direction for [Wrestlemania].”

– Regarding Drew McIntyre’s push being slowed down in recent week, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE still has plans for McIntyre but the company is focusing on Finn Balor for the moment:

“This month is for Finn, next month is for Drew. No months are for Ziggler, probably.”