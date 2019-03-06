John Cena’s Rumored Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 35

John Cena recently revealed on social media that he will be part of an autograph signing in New York City on April 5th during Wrestlemania weekend. According to WrestlingNews.co, a company source has indicated that John Cena will be facing Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 35. While not confirmed, there are apparently people within the company that believe this match will be happening. John Cena has reportedly been pushing for a match with Joe since the two have known each other going back to the start of their careers in UPW. Cena and Joe had been scheduled for a feud last year prior to Joe suffering an injury.

Joe name-dropped Cena during this week’s Smackdown Live which some are seeing as the first tease of a possible match: