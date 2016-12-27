John Cena’s WWE Return Promo, The Rock – Nia Jax Post-workout Video, Tonight’s SmackDown Dark Match

– As seen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, John Cena returned and cut a fiery promo on how he’s not going anywhere, and is here to stay. Cena responded to chants for The Undertaker by saying that shows him people have been speculating on and planning his future. Cena went on to say he’s tired of the “New Era BS” and declared that this is the “My Time Is Now Era” instead. He also challenged the WWE Champion at next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is video from his return:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Chicago saw Apollo Crews defeat Curt Hawkins.

– The Rock posted this post-workout video with cousin Nia Jax today, noting how proud he is of the work she’s put in since signing with WWE. Rock calls her one of the best female athletes on the planet.