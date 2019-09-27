John Morrison Addresses WWE Rumor, New Stars In AEW

– John Morrison addressed the story reported by PWInsider.com that he is returning to WWE:

Thanks for the heads up @PWInsidercom 🤣 please lemme know when I’m signed with AEW- or ROH — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 27, 2019

– In an interview with TVInsider.com, Brandi Rhodes commented on new names appearing on AEW television that haven’t been seen yet:

“You’re going to see in the first few weeks of TV a heavy focus on the familiar names. There will probably be some you haven’t seen before, but they were actually signed for some period of time. So, it’s going to be new to you, but we’ve been planning to use them for a long time.”