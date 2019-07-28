John Morrison Announces His Future Plans

Former WWE star John Morrison, who recently finished up his run with Impact Wrestling, announced his future plans on Instagram:

I am happy to announce that today, I have joined the team at @bioxcellerator_ 😎#bioXmen 😎

I’m excited to head to Medellin, Colombia, South America to receive according to my research safe and extremely advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries incurred over the last 18 years of making towns, bumping & feeding, & taking dudes to Slamtown 👊🏼💥 orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury, to rare auto immune disease, If you want to become a #bioXmen or#bioXwomen, reach out to BioXcellerator and ask for my good friend David Truitt- he knows what’s what regarding stem cell treatment 🙌🏼 David guided me through my consultation with care and passion & if you’re interested in stem cells he’ll do the same for you- direct message him on his personal instagram page@iowahawksfan06 with questions or to get started‼️ Tell him I sent you!