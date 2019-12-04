John Morrison Officially Back With WWE

WWE announced the following:

John Morrison is headed back to WWE’s squared circle after agreeing to a multi-year contract with WWE.

The Guru of Greatness is set to bring his Hollywood style back to WWE for the first time since 2011. A former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which was influenced by his extensive background in parkour.

Morrison’s TV return and brand affiliation are still to be determined.

It’s been rumored for months that Morrison was returning and Morrison himself even tried to downplay reports on social media.

Morrison reacted to the news with the following message: