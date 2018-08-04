John Morrison On Potential WWE Return, Season 5 Of Lucha Underground

John Morrison (aka Johnny Impact / Johnny Mundo) spoke with CBS DC. Here are the highlights.

Potential WWE return:

“WWE is a great company. There is nothing specific on the horizon between me and them right now. I plan on staying with Lucha Underground for a while. As far as do I see anything on the horizon? Who knows. When I left WWE in 2012, I was planning on taking a year off, and now that’s turned into quite a while. But I couldn’t be happier outside of WWE right now, because of places like MLW, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and independent promotions all over the place. There are a lot of really cool places to work outside of WWE, and I’m having a really great time doing that right now.”

Season 5 of Lucha underground:

“There’s nothing definitive. The roster of Lucha Underground would definitely be excited about a fifth season. Same thing with the producers and everybody. I know that the network is happy with the show and the ratings its created and the talent. I think it’s just a matter of time.”