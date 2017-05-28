John Morrison On WWE and Impact Wrestling Using Ideas From Lucha Underground, The Miz Still Working For WWE, More

John Morrison recently appeared on The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast to talk about various topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On The Miz still working for the WWE:

“He’s an extremely hard-working guy and one thing to note on successful professional wrestlers, in my opinion, is people believing their own hype, living their own gimmick, people who are emphatically themselves, The Miz is all those things. I think that’s why, when you’re watching him, he seems like The Miz all the time, there’s no slipping in and out of character and that’s because he’s doing him, that’s who he is, obviously with the volume turned up on TV. It’s rare that you can find somebody that’s so all-encompassing as a character and I think that’s why he’s been so successful.”

On WWE and Impact Wrestling using ideas from Lucha Underground:

“Totally agree. I feel like Lucha Underground was the first promotion that’s really integrated the gritty, action movie feel with wrestling. Shooting the vignettes that stitch Lucha Underground together, with coverage like a TV show or a movie has set that trend. You’re right, the Total Deletion and WWE House of Horrors and even some of the costumes in WWE. I feel the trends were started in Lucha Underground.”