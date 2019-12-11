John Morrison Talks About His Return To WWE

While appearing on WWE’s show The Bump, John Morrison talked about his return to WWE:

“When I left in 2011, I wanted to take a year off. I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit. That year turned into eight years. It’s crazy how fast the time flew. And part of it was I was having a lot of fun wrestling for other places. Every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract and they wanna have you sign for longer and extend and extend. I felt like I was a really big part of all these organizations; Lucha Underground, IMPACT, 5 Star. I was like the guy, the brand ambassador. It was cool having that autonomy.”

“Why did I come back? Or why did it take so long? I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing. I always meant to come back [to WWE]. At this point, when I realized, ‘I better get my ass back to WWE before ten years goes by.’”