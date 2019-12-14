John Morrison Training For WWE Return, Jim Ross’ Message To Piper Niven

– John Morrison noted the following on Instagram regarding his training for a WWE comeback:
“8 years since I’ve been in a @WWE ring 😎
Real ropes ain’t the same as the cables I’ve been doing my stuff on since I’ve been away- the @WWEPC is epic ‼️ I can’t imagine a better spot to knock off that real rope ring rust 🙌🏼”
– Jim Ross sent a message to Piper Niven regarding her bout with Bell’s Palsy.
You look great, young lady!
Bell’s palsy is just another bump in the road for you.
I’ve had it three times and our only option is to fight through it.
Stay positive. You have a bright future. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/F3XV4jgaYt
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) 13 December 2019