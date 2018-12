NXT superstar Johnny Gargano issued the following statement on Facebook regarding fans that are negative about wrestling on social media:

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.. but let's remember that we're all human beings.

WE are all fans of this crazy world of pro wrestling. WE as a whole are better than toxic negativity on social media.

My hope for EVERYONE in 2019.. Man or Woman..

Just be a good dude.

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 29, 2018