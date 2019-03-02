Johnny Gargano Comments On His Main WWE Roster Debut

Johnny Gargano recently did an interview with wkyc.com. Here are the highlights:

On getting the call that he was going to the main roster: “I was actually in Cleveland when I got the call that I was going to be on Raw and Smackdown. I was at my mom’s house and it was in the morning. They said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be on Raw and Smackdown in a couple days,’ which is pretty crazy. It seems like all of my biggest life events happen when I’m actually at home in Cleveland, around my family. I was there for my dad’s 77th birthday party, so I got to go to his party later that night and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on Raw and Smackdown in a couple days.’ It’s super cool, man. I know I’ve used the word, ‘cool’ a lot, but I’m still just a kid from Cleveland, and life is just cool.”

On both he and Candice LeRae being in the Royal Rumble: “Everything is so mind-blowing. I kind of take one day at a time because you never know what the next day brings, and I found out I was going to be in the Royal Rumble the night before. Luckily enough, my mom was there for TakeOver, so I kind of had to tell her, ‘Hey, I think you have to stay now.’ Candice’s parents were there, so they got to see me and Candice in the Royal Rumble. For her to appear in the Women’s Royal Rumble and me to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble, it’s just so cool.”