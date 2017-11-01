Johnny Gargano On Another Loss (Video), Next Week’s NXT Episode, Paul Ellering

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode saw Fabian Aichner pick up a win over Johnny Gargano, just three weeks after Gargano’s loss to Andrade “Cien” Almas. Above is video of Christy St. Cloud talking to Gargano about the loss, which was supposed to help kick-start his singles career. Gargano says this was supposed to be a fresh start but he wonders where he goes if he can’t even get started. Gargano doesn’t know what happens now and he wonders if he even belongs in NXT. He knows in his heart that he does belong and he hears the people, who believe in him. Gargano goes on and says he doesn’t know what to do now.

– The Kairi Sane vs. Billie Kay match that was teased earlier this afternoon will take place on next Wednesday’s NXT episode. Billie will be in Peyton Royce’s corner as she faces Kairi, Ember Moon and Nikki Cross in the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: WarGames” on November 18th.

– As noted, it was announced tonight that the “Takeover: WarGames” two-ring main event will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering tweeted the following AOP Evict Notice as he prepares to lead Akam and Rezar into battle: