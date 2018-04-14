Johnny Gargano On His Feud With Tommaso Ciampa Being Compared To HBK – Jannetty Feud

In an interview with CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast with Brian Campbell, Johnny Gargano talked about including his feud with Tommaso Ciampa being compared to the Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty feud. Here is what he had to say:



“That’s crazy you say that. As a part of my childhood, ‘Barber Shop Window’ was such a huge, monumental moment. Do I think about things that way? I am one of those people that I do something, and then years down the line I’m like ‘oh that was pretty cool!’ When I’m in the moment, I don’t think it’s special. I don’t think it’s probably even good. I’m not a fan of any of my own matches, my own work; I’m my own worst critic, but when people say that to me, it’s wild.



All of this is still so – I’ve been wrestling for over 13 years – all of this is still so new to me. Coming around [Wrestlemania] Axxess and seeing The Undertaker, Randy Orton and Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, and then there’s a picture of me hanging up with them? That doesn’t make sense to me at all! Little Johnny Gargano, like little eight year old Johnny Gargano, he should be here as a fan, but I’m here as a performer. It’s mindblowing. That stuff isn’t lost on me.”