Johnny Gargano On Wrestling Andrade Almas, Who WWE Should Sign, More

WWE Superstar, Johnny Gargano is the special guest on X-Pac12360 and talks about working with Andrade Cien Almas

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman on Shelton Benjamin Finding Loaded Gun In Rent-A-Car: Here’s the thing, in all the years of traveling around and trying to rent cars like we do. There have been a few times when you find things leftover from the last person that rented the car but like come on man a loaded gun?! Who freaking forgets something like that… Let’s just use our imaginations and think of all the bad scenarios that could come from something like that.

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman On Not Wanting To Be Pigeon-holed In The Lightweight Division: I was the very last WWF/WWE Light Heavyweight champion. I fought a long time to not have to have that belt… One time I got my payoff and I gave him (Jim Ross) a call it was a SummerSlam payoff and I asked him if they were paying me by the pound? So that’s how I felt about the pay scale there. That you were paid by the pound sometimes and it’s not really but you can get that since being in the WWE at times. I didn’t want that. There was no way I wanted that. That was a pay cut for me. So that was the issue.

Johnny Gargano On Working with Andrade Cien Almas: I can’t say enough good things about Andrade Cien Almas. I think for someone who worked with a mask his entire career to be in the spot he’s in and to be doing what he’s doing, I think he’s so talented. It’s funny cause we did wrestle a lot on that California tour and I think that was the first time we actually wrestled. The first couple of times we actually mixed it up together and in our time at NXT we were always looking forward to working together cause I knew how talented he was and are like-minded people. No matter if there’s 50 people or 10,000 people we always wanna go out there and kill it. So when you two guys like that willing to leave everything in the ring I think that makes the magic happen. It’s always a pleasure to get in the ring with him.

Johnny Gargano Talks About WWE Being A Dream For Him and Candice LaRae: I get to go out there and live my dream and to do it alongside my wife and watch her live her dream as well …A year ago actually last September, I teamed with her in my final indie match, I wrestled her and then teamed with her, that was my last indie match in Cleveland, Ohio. And we didn’t know what would happen in the future, what we thought was that this could potentially be the last time we would be in the ring together and she definitely thought it was.I always held hope that the day would come. And here we are almost a year later teaming together in an NXT ring, its pretty wild and it’s super cool and like I said it’s a dream come true.

Johnny Gargano Talks About Who He Would Like To See In WWE: I’d say Gregory Iron because I feel like there is a story to be told there with him. I don’t know what the story is, but I feel that he is the ultimate underdog. I’ll go M-Dogg 20, Matt Cross because I think he’s absolutely phenomenal….he’s one of the best in the world for a long time. I’ll go, Chuck Taylor he has something special about him, he has that ‘IT’ factor. It’s something you can’t teach. ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page, as well he’s a guy that if he had the opportunity, he can go all the way.

