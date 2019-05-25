Johnny Gargano Reportedly Dealing With Knee Injury

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

According to F4WOnline.com, NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks. Gargano is expected to go through with his match against Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: XXV on June 1st. However, his schedule after that event is currently unknown.

During his downtime, Gargano has been doing Producer work:

