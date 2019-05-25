Johnny Gargano Reportedly Dealing With Knee Injury

According to F4WOnline.com, NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks. Gargano is expected to go through with his match against Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: XXV on June 1st. However, his schedule after that event is currently unknown.
During his downtime, Gargano has been doing Producer work:
The #1 killer of success is complacency.
Especially when it comes to this job.. there's just so many different sides and intricacies to it, you can always get better and learn something new.
I get the chance to wear a different hat this weekend! @WWENXT #JohnnyProducing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5JhZXmivAX
