Johnny Gargano Says ‘Goodbye’ To WWE NXT On This Week’s Show

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the WWE Network, which was taped Thursday, February 1, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Johnny Gargano to retain. The stipulation going into this match was if Gargano lost then he would have to leave NXT.

The end of the match saw Gargano lock in the GargaNo Escape, but Tommaso Ciampa comes out of the crowd and hits Johnny with his crutch. Andrade hits El Idolo to Gargano and the referee recovers to count the pin

Post-match, Johnny is met by NXT General Manager William Regal, who hugs him and raises his arm. Ciampa appears in the crowd across the way and laughs while waving goodbye. Gargano is “gone from NXT.”