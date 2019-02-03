Johnny Gargano Speaks Out About NXT vs. WWE Main Roster

In an interview with Newsweek.com, Johnny Gargano commented on the idea that NXT is merely a developmental brand and the WWE main roster is the goal for talents:

“I definitely don’t think it is (a developmental brand). If you look at our shows, Takeovers, live events it’s definitely not a downgrade, ok? People want to be in NXT, people on the main roster want to be in NXT. NXT is the hottest thing going today. In some circumstances there is still a developmental side of the Performance Center. We do sign people from different backgrounds who are learning how to wrestle, and learn to do what we do. But you look at the TV show, those guys on television are TV stars. They are main event players and that’s where the developmental kind of goes away. In a way, you’re constantly changing and evolving.”

Gargano continued, “Even the main roster is developmental because you’re learning all the time. NXT is looked upon as ‘a lower brand,’ but it should be like how when you move to RAW or Smackdown. Instead of ‘moving up’ it’s moving over to a different brand. You never know, guys can come back here, things can obviously change in the future. But how I see it, RAW, SmackDown, NXT. Those are the big three.”