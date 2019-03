– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following about Johnny Gargano’s status on the main roster:

“I heard he’s gonna be there [in NXT] at least until Tommaso comes back.”

– In an interview with TMZ.com, Michelle McCool commented on the Wrestlemania 35 female headliners getting equal pay as men:

“I do think the women should get paid, a main event is a main event I hope they do and think they should.”