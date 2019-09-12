Johnny Gargrano Comments On His WWE Status

With NXT set to debut on the USA Network, Johnny Gargano commented on his status with WWE and it appears that Gargano will be staying with the NXT brand:

I made my choice.

I poured my heart and soul into this brand for YEARS. You think I'm gonna leave now that everything I helped work towards is finally happening?

Not a chance!

The phrase going "up" is dead. We're THE Main Roster now.#WeAreNXT and when you're NXT.. you're NXT pic.twitter.com/DZKmHll033

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 12, 2019