JoJo Is Pregnant – See Photos From Her Pregnancy Photo Shoot

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE announcer JoJo, who has taken a leave of absence from the company, revealed on Instagram that she has been pregnant. Her and Bray Wyatt are expecting in June:

”I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June! This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know. Oh and WWE universe WE will be back when the time is right.”

See photos from her pregnancy photo shoot…

